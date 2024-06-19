Round Rock Shuts Down Sacramento in Series Opener

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Round Rock Express (34-35) snapped a four-game losing streak as they shut out the Sacramento River Cats (42-28) by a final score of 5-0 on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (3-3, 3.61) earned the win after a stellar outing that included 7.0 shutout innings. Leiter's start included five hits and eight strikeouts. Sacramento starter RHP Carson Seymour (2-6, 4.33) was tagged with the loss as he allowed three runs, four hits and two walks with three Ks over his 5.0 innings on the mound.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock 2B Jax Biggers brought home three runs in the second inning with a home run to right field. The dinger scored RF Derek Hill and SS Jose Barrero, who had both reached base on singles.

After both sides saw six scoreless innings, Biggers crossed home plate again for the Express in the top of the ninth. Biggers worked a leadoff walk, moved to third base on a single from CF Dustin Harris, then made it a 4-0 game on a wild pitch. Harris found second on the wild pitch, moved to third as 3B Jonathan Ornelas lined out, and scored on a River Cats error. A three up, three down bottom of the frame sealed the 5-0 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

E-Train RF Derek Hill posted a multi-hit night as he went 2-for-3 with one run scored. 2B Jax Biggers earned multiple RBI and finished the night 1-for-3 with three RBI, two runs scored and one walk.

In his second Major League rehab outing for Texas, 3B Josh Jung was blanked as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and one flyout. The third baseman had one assist on a groundout.

Round Rock's bullpen followed a career-high 7.0-inning start from RHP Jack Leiter with two hitless frames. RHP Grant Anderson and RHP Daniel Robert each tossed 1.0 relief inning. Anderson allowed one walk with two punchouts while Robert struck out one batter.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento are back in action Wednesday afternoon from Sutter Health Park. Express RHP Johnny Cueto (1-1, 5.91) is scheduled to start up against River Cats LHP Carson Whisenhunt (2-3, 5.24). Tomorrow's first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. CT.

