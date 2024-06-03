A'ja Wilson Named KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for Record-Tying Ninth Time
June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces' forward A'ja Wilson is the KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for May 2024.
Wilson led the Aces to a 4-2 record, and is averaging 26.5 points (2nd in the league), 12.5 rebounds (1st), and 2.83 blocks (2nd) per game. She posted at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of her first 5 games of the season, setting a WNBA record for consecutive 20-10 games in the process.
It is the 9th Player of the Month Award and the 4th in a row for the two-time M'VP. The only player to have won more Player of the Month Awards than Wilson is Tina Charles with 12. All of Charles' awards were earned while she played in the Eastern Conference. Wilson is now tied with Sylvia Fowles for the most awards won while a member of a Western Conference team. Charles and Elena Delle Donne are the only two other players in league history to win four consecutive monthly awards.
