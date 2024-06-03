Statement from Chicago Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

"Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.

As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."

-Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon

