Statement from Chicago Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon
June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
"Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.
As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."
-Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2024
- Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Stephanie White Named May WNBA Coach of the Month - Connecticut Sun
- A'ja Wilson Named KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for Record-Tying Ninth Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month- May 2024 - Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty Launch Team's First Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Platform - New York Liberty
- Storm Signs Joyner Holmes to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Seattle Storm
- Statement from Chicago Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Statement from Chicago Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon
- Sky Fall to Fever in First Commissioner's Cup Game, 70-71
- Chicago Sky Announce Olay as Official Skincare Partner
- Sky Secure First Home Victory Of Season In 83-73 Win Over Sparks
- YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Named Official Community Impact Partner of Chicago Sky