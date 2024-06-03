Storm Signs Joyner Holmes to Rest-Of-Season Contract

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that the team has signed forward Joyner Holmes to a rest-of-season contract. As per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

Holmes rejoins the Storm after spending the preseason with the team, tallying 17 points in 35 minutes played during the team's two preseason games. She scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting while adding four steals and a pair of assists in 20 minutes against the Sparks in the WNBA Canada Game.

Holmes, who enters her fifth season in the WNBA, averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 29 games with the Storm in 2023, signing with the team as a free agent in June. She was originally drafted by the Storm in 2020 as the No. 19 overall pick and has played with four teams during her WNBA career.

