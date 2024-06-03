Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month- May 2024

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of May, the league announced today. This marks the fourth time in Thomas's eleven-year professional career that she takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.

During the month of May, Thomas averaged 14.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 8.7 apg and 1.7 spg as the Sun went 7-0 in regular season action. The four-time WNBA All-Star began her 2024 campaign with her ninth regular season career triple-double in Connecticut's season opener against Indiana on May 14, notching 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in their 92-71 victory. Through seven games in May, Thomas accumulated 102 points, 63 rebounds and 61 assists, making her the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in a single season. On May 21, she picked up her tenth Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor after averaging nearly a triple-double through the first week of action (13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg).

This is the 11th time a Connecticut Sun player has received the Player of the Month accolade, with Thomas being just the third player in franchise history to have received the honor (Tina Charles (3)- June 2011, June, July 2012 | Jonquel Jones (4)- June 2017; May, August, September 2021) |Alyssa Thomas (4)- May, July 2022; June 2023; May 2024).

Thomas and the Sun return to action tomorrow against the Washington Mystics at 7:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

