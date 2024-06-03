Stephanie White Named May WNBA Coach of the Month

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun Head Coach Stephanie White was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for the month of May. This is the second WNBA Coach of the Month honor for White, as she also took home WNBA Coach of the Month honors in May 2023.

White, who is currently enjoying her second season at the helm of the Sun, led the team to a 7-0 record in May. The team's 7-0 start marked the longest win streak to start the regular season in franchise history and tied the 2023 Las Vegas Aces, 2014 Minnesota Lynx, 2007 Detroit Shock, 1999 Houston Comets and 1997 New York Liberty for the 5th longest win streak to begin the regular season. The 2024 Sun are also one of 12 teams in WNBA history to start a season 7-0 or better.

The reigning WNBA Coach of the Year coached the Sun to seven victories in May, including four clutch time wins by a win margin of four points or fewer. As a team, the Sun led the league in net rating in May (11.7) and were also second in offensive rating (104.5), fourth in field goal percentage (43.8%), second in second chance points per game (15.9) and third in points in the paint per game (40.6).

White and the Sun are back in action on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00 PM ET against the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena.

