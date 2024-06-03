Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for May, the league announced today. Clark is the third player in franchise history to receive Rookie of the Month honors joining Aliyah Boston (May, June and August 2023) and Natalie Achonwa (June 2015).

Through the first month of regular season games, Clark led all 2024 rookies in scoring (17.6 ppg), field goals made (46), 3-point field goals made (24), free throws made (42), assists (6.6 apg) and minutes played (33.0 mpg). Among all players in May, Clark was tied for first in the WNBA with Diana Taurasi in 3-point field goals made, second in assists (59) and tied for second in free throws made.

Clark became the third player in WNBA history, joining Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu, with 100+ points, 30+ rebounds and 30+ assists in her first six career games.

On May 28, Clark's first 30-point scoring effort against the Los Angeles Sparks was the 27th time a Fever player scored more than 30 points in a regular season game. Clark's 20 points in the regular season opener on May 14 at Connecticut was the second most points by a Fever rookie in a debut game, behind only Tamika Catchings.

Clark distributed five or more assists in eight straight games in May and her current streak is at 10 games of recording at least five assists.

The Fever play at the Washington Mystics on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday's game will be broadcast on ION.

