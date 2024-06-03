New York Liberty Launch Team's First Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Platform

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty today announced the launch of 'Liberty Live,' its first direct-to-consumer streaming platform. The Liberty are further increasing their broadcast reach, allowing fans to stream the team's locally televised games through 'Liberty Live' this season beginning with the Liberty's matchup against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, June 4.

"'Liberty Live' is the culmination of our business focus to expand distribution rights, while also leveraging technology to enhance the overall fan experience," said New York Liberty CEO, Keia Clarke. "'Liberty Live' furthers our commitment to increasing accessibility, and we are proud to be one of the first teams in the league to develop a direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ensuring our fans have ample availability to watch Liberty games this season."

'Liberty Live' will be available to fans for $4.99 a month. To learn more and register for 'Liberty Live,' please visit watchlibertylive.com.

'Liberty Live' will be accessible online and through the team's refreshed mobile app, which is available now on iOS App Store and Android Google Play. In order to celebrate Liberty fans' commitment to the team, season ticket members can now participate in a new fan loyalty program, accruing points for taking part in activities like attending games, tuning into broadcasts, reading web articles, watching highlight videos and more. Members can redeem points earned in the app for merchandise, autographed memorabilia, and tickets to upcoming games and other Barclays Center events. In addition to purchasing and managing tickets, fans can also shop player collections and purchase merchandise directly within the app. Additionally, fans can create unique profiles, customize preferences including their favorite players, and hide game scores to avoid real-time spoilers.

Season ticket memberships and single game tickets for New York Liberty home games at Barclays Center are on sale now via Ticketmaster. To learn more and view additional ticketing options such as group tickets and ticket plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

