AHL Plans for Schedule Unification, Stars Will Play 72 Games in 2021-22
June 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that the organization will play a 72-game schedule in the upcoming 2021-22 season. Texas will have an even split of 36 home games and 36 road games. The change comes as part of the AHL's unification plans that will see all teams update to a consistent 72-game regular season beginning in 2022-23.
As part of the plan, for the 2021-22 season, teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games, while teams in the Pacific Division will play 68 games. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year; details will be finalized and announced later in the offseason.
Full season ticket package holders will have the first two playoff games of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs immediately added to their ticket packages for the 2021-22 season. All 24-game and 12-game plans will be unaffected by this schedule change.
Any ticket holder with questions about their plan for the 2021-22 season may contact their ticket representative, email tickets@texasstars.com, or visit at TexasStars.com/tickets for more details about the modifications.
The following division alignment has been approved for the 2021-22 AHL season (National Hockey League affiliations in parentheses):
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)
Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)
Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)
Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)
Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)
Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)
North Division
Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)
Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)
Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)
Western Conference
Central Division
Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)
Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)
Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)
Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)
Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)
Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)
Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)
Pacific Division
Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)
Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)
Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)
Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)
Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)
San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)
San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)
Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames)
Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes)
Teams playing 76 games in 2021-22: Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Milwaukee, Rochester, Springfield, Syracuse, W-B/Scranton
Teams playing 72 games in 2021-22: Belleville, Bridgeport, Charlotte, Hartford, Iowa, Laval, Manitoba, Providence, Rockford, Texas, Toronto, Utica
Teams playing 68 games in 2021-22: Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, Tucson
The Stars full 2021-22 regular season schedule, as well as the AHL's postseason format, will be announced later this summer. The AHL has announced a start of Oct. 15, 2021 for the regular season and the Texas Stars will play their first home game of the year on Oct. 16.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars faceoff
(Mollie Kendall)
