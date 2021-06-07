American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Division Alignment & Schedule Length
June 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League announced today the division alignments and schedule lengths for the 2021-22 AHL season, which begins for the Providence Bruins on Saturday, October 16 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center with Opening Night fueled by Dunkin'.
15-TEAM EASTERN CONFERENCE & 72 GAMES
Providence will play 72 games as part of an eight-team Atlantic Division in 2021-22, battling Bridgeport, Charlotte, Hartford, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Springfield and WilkesBarre/Scranton in pursuit of the team's third-consecutive division title. Rounding out the Eastern Conference is a seven-team North Division that includes Belleville, Cleveland, Laval, Rochester, Syracuse, Toronto and Utica.
EXPANDED PLAYOFF QUALIFICATION
The American Hockey League also announced that there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs, with final details and format to be announced later in the offseason.
ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE DETAILS
Providence previously announced six home games on the 2021-22 schedule, including Opening Night fueled by Dunkin' on October 16, with the full schedule set to be released later this summer:
Opening Night fueled by Dunkin' - Saturday, October 16 - Time/Opponent TBD
Saturday, October 23 - Time/Opponent TBD
Friday, November 19 - Time/Opponent TBD
Sunday, January 16 - Time/Opponent TBD
Saturday, March 12 - Time/Opponent TBD
Saturday, March 26 - Time/Opponent TBD
2021-22 TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for these six games are currently available through the purchase of a 2021-22 Providence Bruins Season Membership. Fans can choose from Gold Level, Black Level, White Level or FlexTix Season Memberships. To become a member and ensure your seats for Opening Night, please visit providencebruins.com or contact CJ Tsoumakas at 401.680.4738 or tsoumakas@pseagency.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2021
- Laval Rocket to Play a 72-Game Schedule for the 2021-22 Season - Laval Rocket
- AHL Board Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- AHL Announces Schedule Unification, Divisional Alignment & 2021-22 Details - Ontario Reign
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Belleville Senators
- Penguins to Play 76-Game Schedule in 2021-22 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Cleveland Monsters
- All AHL Teams to Play 72 Games Beginning in the 2022-23 Regular Season - San Jose Barracuda
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Syracuse Crunch
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - San Diego Gulls
- AHL Plans for Schedule Unification, Stars Will Play 72 Games in 2021-22 - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Division Alignment & Schedule Length - Providence Bruins
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Colorado Eagles
- Bridgeport Islanders to Play 72-Game Schedule in 2021-22 - Bridgeport Islanders
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Manitoba Moose
- AHL Announces Divisional Alignment for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- AHL Announces Divisions; Schedule Unification in 2022-23 - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Remain in Central Division in 21-22 - Milwaukee Admirals
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - Utica Comets
- Heat Rejoin Pacific Division in 2021-22 - Stockton Heat
- AHL Sets Divisional Alignment for 2021-22 Season - Chicago Wolves
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification - AHL
- 2021 AHL Team Business Summer Series Meetings Begin Today - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Division Alignment & Schedule Length
- P-Bruins Defenseman Josiah Didier Wins Inaugural Colby Cave Memorial Award
- Three P-Bruins Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team
- Providence Bruins Sign Ian Mckinnon to One-Year AHL Contract
- P-Bruins Win Atlantic Division for Second Consecutive Season with 6-3 Victory over Hartford Wolf Pack