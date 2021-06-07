American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Division Alignment & Schedule Length

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League announced today the division alignments and schedule lengths for the 2021-22 AHL season, which begins for the Providence Bruins on Saturday, October 16 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center with Opening Night fueled by Dunkin'.

15-TEAM EASTERN CONFERENCE & 72 GAMES

Providence will play 72 games as part of an eight-team Atlantic Division in 2021-22, battling Bridgeport, Charlotte, Hartford, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Springfield and WilkesBarre/Scranton in pursuit of the team's third-consecutive division title. Rounding out the Eastern Conference is a seven-team North Division that includes Belleville, Cleveland, Laval, Rochester, Syracuse, Toronto and Utica.

EXPANDED PLAYOFF QUALIFICATION

The American Hockey League also announced that there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs, with final details and format to be announced later in the offseason.

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE DETAILS

Providence previously announced six home games on the 2021-22 schedule, including Opening Night fueled by Dunkin' on October 16, with the full schedule set to be released later this summer:

Opening Night fueled by Dunkin' - Saturday, October 16 - Time/Opponent TBD

Saturday, October 23 - Time/Opponent TBD

Friday, November 19 - Time/Opponent TBD

Sunday, January 16 - Time/Opponent TBD

Saturday, March 12 - Time/Opponent TBD

Saturday, March 26 - Time/Opponent TBD

2021-22 TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for these six games are currently available through the purchase of a 2021-22 Providence Bruins Season Membership. Fans can choose from Gold Level, Black Level, White Level or FlexTix Season Memberships. To become a member and ensure your seats for Opening Night, please visit providencebruins.com or contact CJ Tsoumakas at 401.680.4738 or tsoumakas@pseagency.com.

