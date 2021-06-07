Laval Rocket to Play a 72-Game Schedule for the 2021-22 Season

LAVAL - The American Hockey League unveiled on Monday the plan for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons calendar. Next year, the Rocket will be back at Place Bell in Laval and will play a 72-game season in the North Division. The complete AHL calendar will be known at a later date. The AHL also announced a schedule unification plan that will see all its teams play 72 games beginning in 2022-23.

For the 2021-22 season, the League's Board of Governors approved a hybrid calendar of 68, 72 and 76 games for the teams in the four divisions (Atlantic, Central, North, Pacific) in addition to approve an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year. Details regarding the playoffs will be announced later in the off-season.

The Pacific Division teams will play 68 games next season while the teams from the three other divisions were offered the option of playing either 72 or 76 games. The final standings for the divisions in which the teams will not be playing the same number of games will be determined based on points percentage.

"I am very pleased that we were able to achieve a schedule of 72 games for all teams in the American Hockey League," said Howson. "In coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated a commitment to the long-term strength of the league."

Conferences & Divisions

The following division alignment has been approved for the 2021-22 AHL season:

North Atlantic Central Pacific

Belleville (OTT) Bridgeport (NYI) Chicago (CAR) Abbotsford (VAN)

Cleveland (CBJ) Charlotte (FLA) Grand Rapids (DET) Bakersfield (EDM)

Laval (MTL) Hartford (NYR) Iowa (MIN) Colorado (COL)

Rochester (BUF) Hershey (WAS) Manitoba (WPG) Henderson (VGK)

Syracuse (TB) Lehigh Valley (PHI) Milwaukee (NSH) Ontario (LAK)

Toronto (TOR) Providence (BOS) Rockford (CHI) San Diego (ANA)

Utica (NJD) Springfield (STL) Texas (DAL) San Jose (SJ)

Wilkes-Barre (PIT) Stockton (CGY)

Tucson (ARI)

The Rocket drops the puck to the 2021-22 season on October 15. A reminder that Full and Half Season Memberships are currently available for the 2021-22 season. Fans can lock-in their seats for as little as 16$ per game, taxes included.

