AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification

WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced today scheduling details for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons which chart the way to a unified, 72-game schedule in 2022-23.

As part of the process, for the 2021-22 season, teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games, while teams in the Pacific Division will play 68 games. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year. Details will be finalized and announced later in the offseason.

The Manitoba Moose will play 72 games during the 2021-22 AHL Regular Season.

The AHL also announced the league's updated alignment for the 2021-22 AHL season. The Moose are scheduled to return to the Central Division along with:

Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Chicago, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee will play 76 games in 2021-22 while Iowa, Rockford and Texas will play 72 games in the upcoming campaign.

The 2021-22 AHL Regular Season is scheduled to open Oct. 15, 2021.

