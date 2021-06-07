AHL Announces Schedule Unification, Divisional Alignment & 2021-22 Details

SPRINGFIELD, MA - American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the league's Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2022-23.

As part of the plan, for the 2021-22 season, the Ontario Reign, along with the rest of the Pacific Division, will play 68 games. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year. Details will be finalized and announced later in the offseason.

"I am very pleased that we were able to achieve a schedule of 72 games for all teams in the American Hockey League," Howson said. "In coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated a commitment to the long-term strength of the league."

As a part of the 2021-22 season, the Reign have also announced the following guaranteed dates for their return to Toyota Arena and the Inland Empire. The Reign will open their 2021-22 season on Friday, October 15. The full set of six guaranteed dates are as follows:

Friday, October 15

Saturday, December 18

Saturday, January 8

Friday, January 14

Saturday, January 22

Friday, February 11

October 15, 2021 will be the first Reign home game at Toyota Arena since February 29, 2020. The Reign saw the final eight home games of the 2019-20 season cancelled due to COVID-19, and played the 2020-21 season at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA. The full playing schedule and postseason format for the 2021-22 season will be announced this summer.

Additionally, the following division alignment has been approved for the Pacific Division for the 2021-22 AHL season

Abbotsford (Vancouver)

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners

The Reign will return to the Inland Empire in Fall 2021. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information regarding the club.

