Capitals Re-Sign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
June 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The contract will pay him $750,000 NHL/$175,000 AHL in 2021-22 and $750,000 NHL/$225,000 AHL in 2022-23.
In 31 games with the Hershey Bears in the 2020-21 season, Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, recorded 15 points (10g, 5a), setting an AHL career high in goals per game (0.32) and ranking third on the Bears in goals. The 6'1", 194-pound forward also participated in 25 games with Vastervik IK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he recorded 15 points (4g, 11a).
In 108 career games with the Bears, the Stockholm, Sweden, native has recorded 41 points (24g, 17a).
Jonsson-Fjallby recorded 23 points (12g, 11a) in 61 games with Hershey in 2019-20. He was tied for first on the team in shorthanded points (1g, 2a), ranked fifth in plus/minus (9) and tied for sixth in goals.
During the 2018-19 season, the Stockholm, Sweden, native recorded three points (2g, 1a) before he was loaned to Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, where he would record 10 points (1g, 9a) in 36 games. Jonsson-Fjallby added another 12 points (7g, 5a) in 19 playoff games with Djurgadens IF.
In 102 career games in the Swedish Hockey League, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a).
The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
