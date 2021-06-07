Bridgeport Islanders to Play 72-Game Schedule in 2021-22

June 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the league's Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2022-23.

As part of the plan, for the 2021-22 season, Bridgeport and all other teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games, while teams in the Pacific Division will play 68 games. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year; details will be finalized and announced later in the offseason.

"I am very pleased that we were able to achieve a schedule of 72 games for all teams in the American Hockey League," said Howson. "In coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated a commitment to the long-term strength of the league."

The following alignment has been approved for the Atlantic Division for the 2021-22 AHL season (National Hockey League affiliations in parentheses):

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

AHL teams playing 76 games in 2021-22: Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Milwaukee, Rochester, Springfield, Syracuse, W-B/Scranton

AHL teams playing 72 games in 2021-22: Belleville, Bridgeport, Charlotte, Hartford, Iowa, Laval, Manitoba, Providence, Rockford, Texas, Toronto, Utica

AHL teams playing 68 games in 2021-22: Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, Tucson

The playing schedule and postseason format for the 2021-22 season, which begins Oct. 15, will be announced this summer.

Season Ticket Memberships for the inaugural Bridgeport Islanders campaign are on sale now! What's new is a simplified seating chart, added benefits and pricing options that start at just $42 a month. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com to become the newest member of the Islanders family.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.