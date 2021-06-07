Penguins to Play 76-Game Schedule in 2021-22

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League offices in Springfield, Massachusetts revealed today that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will play a full, 76-game schedule during the upcoming 2021-22 season. AHL President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the league's Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see all member clubs play a 72-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2022-23.

Furthermore, the following division alignment has been approved for the 2021-22 AHL season:

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Islanders

Charlotte Checkers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Providence Bruins

Springfield Thunderbirds

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins*

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Manitoba Moose

Milwaukee Admirals

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

North Division

Belleville Senators

Cleveland Monsters

Laval Rocket

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Toronto Marlies

Utica Comets

Pacific Division

Abbotsford

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners

As part of the schedule unification plan, teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games, while teams in the Pacific Division will all play 68 games for the 2021-22 season. Then all teams will play 72 games in 2022-23.

Teams playing 76 games in 2021-22: Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Milwaukee, Rochester, Springfield, Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Teams playing 72 games in 2021-22: Belleville, Bridgeport, Charlotte, Hartford, Iowa, Laval, Manitoba, Providence, Rockford, Texas, Toronto, Utica.

Teams playing 68 games in 2021-22: Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, Tucson.

"I am very pleased that we were able to achieve a schedule of 72 games for all teams in the American Hockey League," said Howson. "In coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated a commitment to the long-term strength of the league."

Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year; the playing schedule and postseason format for the 2021-22 season, which begins Oct. 15, will be announced later this summer.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

