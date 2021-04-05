Adam Carlson Earns Warrior Goaltender of the Month

April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that Rush net-minder Adam Carlson earned Warrior/ECHL Goaltender of the Month Honors for the month of March.

Carlson went 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in nine appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his nine appearances while making at least 26 saves seven times. He twice made 37 saves during the month, on March 6 against Greenville and March 12 against Kansas City, and earned his second shutout of the season with 30 saves on March 20 against Utah. Additionally, he went seven consecutive starts from March 6th vs Greenville to March 24th at Allen without suffering a regulation loss (6-0-0-1).

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson currently ranks third in the ECHL with 642 saves, fifth with 11 wins and 1,204 minutes played, seventh with a .917 save percentage and 13th with a 2.89 goals-against average.

Carlson has seen action in 146 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Jacksonville, South Carolina, Kansas City and Indy posting an overall record of 66-52-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also has appeared in eight career American Hockey League games with Hershey and Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, Carlson played one season at Mercyhurst University where he went 7-7-3 in 17 games with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

The Rush now transition back home briefly for a pair of games against the Wichita Thunder tonight, April 2nd, and on Saturday, April 3rd. Puck drop for both contests is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

Saturday's game is our first-ever "Rush Gives Back Night", in conjunction with our annual Teddy Bear Toss! EVERY SEAT IN THE ARENA is $25, with $5 of each sale going into a pot. That pot will then be distributed amongst four local Black Hills area non-profit organizations: Boys and Girls Club, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Fork Real Café, and Special Olympics South Dakota. Our proud partner, Black Hills Energy, has pledged to match up to $10,000 of that pot for donation! Teddy Bears from the toss will be donated to three additional groups as well: CASA, Rural America Initiatives, and Youth and Family Services.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.