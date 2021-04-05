Allen Americans Weekly

April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are back at home for four games this week, starting on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Americans went 2-0-0-1 last week against the Utah Grizzlies. Allen is currently third overall in the Western Conference. The Americans have four games in hand over second place Wichita.

Next Up: Wednesday, April 7th vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Next Up: Wednesday, April 14th vs. Rapid City

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0-1

Overall record: 24-13-2-1: 51 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Thursday, April 1st vs. Utah Grizzlies, 3-2 SO Win

Game Winning Goal: Samuel Laberge

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: T. Gorsuch

Shots on Goal: Allen (30) Utah (33)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 5) (Utah 0 for 4)

Friday, April 2nd vs. Utah Grizzlies, 3-0 Win

Game Winning Goal: Philip Beaulieu (3)

Winning Goalie: Hayden Hawkey

Losing Goalie: T. Gorsuch

Shots on Goal: Allen (37) Utah (25)

Power Play Results: (Allen 2 for 6) (Utah 0 for 4)

Saturday, April 3rd vs. Utah Grizzlies, 3-2 SO Loss

Game Winning Goal: Trey Bradley (19)

Winning Goalie: Kevin Carr

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte

Shots on Goal: Allen (28) Utah (33)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 7) (Utah 1 for 7)

- This Week's Games -

Wednesday, April 7 vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, April 9 vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, April 10 vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, April 11 vs. Kansas City Mavericks 2:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin (16)

Assists - Matt Register (24)

Points - Corey Mackin (33)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (5)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (10)

Shorthanded Goals - Corey Mackin (3)

Shorthanded Assists - Colby McAuley and several others (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Kameron Kielly and two others (3)

Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak (3)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (70)

Plus/Minus - Philip Beaulieu (+14)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (105)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.931)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.30)

Shutouts -Jake Paterson and Justin Kapelmaster (2)

Hayden Hawkey (1)

Americans Notables:

Hayden Hawkeye recorded his first pro shutout.

Allen has scored the second most goals in the league (133).

Corey Mackin is 12th in the league in scoring with 33 points.

Corey Mackin is tied for the most shorthanded goals in the league (3).

Zane Franklin leads all rookies in penalty minutes with 70.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with 11 goals.

Matt Register is second in the ECHL in assists by a defenseman with 24.

Allen is 19-5-1-0 when scoring first.

