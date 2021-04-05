Stingrays Weekly Report - April 5

April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Justin Florek (left) vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Justin Florek (left) vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays look to continue momentum gained from a third period comeback win in Greenville Saturday when they embark on a 4-game road trip this week. SC first travels to Indy for their first meeting of the season against the Fuel on Wednesday before three contests in Wheeling with the Nailers over the weekend. After gaining three points from their recent pair games in the upstate, the Stingrays are unbeaten in regulation during seven of their past nine outings. The success has moved the club into fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings and put them in the middle of a tight race for a postseason berth with 31 games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Wednesday's game in Indy will represent the first matchup between the two teams since November 15 of 2019 and the first meeting at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum since a 3-1 win for the Rays on Dec. 6 of 2015. While SC has already seen Wheeling this season for a pair of contests in North Charleston on January 8 and 9, this weekend's series will also be their first trip to WesBanco Arena since the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 18-14-6-3

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-1

WEDNESDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored in the opening minute of the game and got 35 saves from goaltender John Lethemon in a 5-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Defender Zach Malatesta led the way for South Carolina with a goal and an assist in a losing effort, while forward Caleb Herbert posted two helpers for the Stingrays.

FRIDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2 SO

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Cole Ully's 14th goal of the season with just 1:31 left forced overtime, but the South Carolina Stingrays came up short in a shootout Friday night, falling to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a final score of 3-2 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Friday's game was the seventh time that overtime has been needed to settle a game between SC and the Swamp Rabbits and the third to be decided in a shootout.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

After goaltender Hunter Shepard made 20 saves in the first period to keep his team in the game, the South Carolina Stingrays scored three straight goals, including two on the power play, to pull off a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Captain Andrew Cherniwchan netted the game-winner with 10:35 to go in the third period, while defender Macoy Erkamps scored for the second straight night and forward Justin Florek earned a pair of assists in the victory for the Stingrays.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, April 7 - at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m. (Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, April 9 - at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m. (WesBanco Arena)

Saturday, April 10 - at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m. (WesBanco Arena)

Sunday, April 11 - at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m. (WesBanco Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 14 - Cole Ully

Assists: 23 - Cole Ully

Points: 37 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Max Novak, Cole Ully

Penalty Minutes: 89 - Cole Fraser

Shots On Goal: 100 - Justin Florek

Wins: 9 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.72 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.915 - Hunter Shepard

ULLY CONTINUES OFFENSIVE ONSLAUGHT

Forward Cole Ully recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season Saturday in Greenville, scoring a goal and an assist in the Rays' shootout loss. Ully leads the team with 37 points on 14 goals and 23 assists in just 30 games played. His numbers rank him 7th in the ECHL in overall scoring, as well as 8th in assists. In addition, the Calgary, Alberta native is 1st in the league in points per game among skaters with at least 10 games played (1.23).

CHERNIWCHAN'S LATEST MILESTONE

With the game-winning goal on Saturday night, Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan moved into sole possession of 3rd place on the team's all-time goal scoring list with 112 tallies in 315 games. The veteran has secured 18 points in 39 games this year, his eighth with the team, on eight goals and 10 assists.

HERBERT LENDS A HELPING HAND

Rays' forward Caleb Herbert earned assists in each of South Carolina's three games vs. his former team last week, totaling four helpers against Greenville. The Bloomington, Minn. native is now on a 4-game assist streak and has 17 points overall in the ECHL this season on five goals and 12 helpers.

FLOREK STAYS ON TRACK

With two assists in Saturday's win over Greenville, forward Justin Florek has reached the 20-point plateau for the season. The native of Marquette, Mich. ranks fifth on the team in overall scoring and has been hot as of late, registering 10 points in his last eight games on six goals and four helpers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.