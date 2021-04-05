Thunder Weekly, April 5

April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a four-game road trip this last weekend in South Dakota. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, April 2

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-1 W

Saturday, April 3

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, April 9

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Police vs. Fire Game.

Saturday, April 10

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Nickelodeon Night featuring TMNT, presented by Myers Automotive, UBuidIt and Burns & McDonnell and Scout Night. Buy tickets here

Sunday, April 11

Utah at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Nonprofit Night.

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:30 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-8-3-1

AWAY: 15-4-1-0

OVERALL: 27-12-4-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 4-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 59 points, .670 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 16

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 34

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 50

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, Jay Dickman, +20

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 73

SWEEPING THROUGH THE BLACK HILLS - Wichita headed west this past weekend for the team's only trip to the Black Hills to face Rapid City. The Thunder won both games, taking Friday's contest 3-1 and winning in overtime on Saturday, 3-2.

LEAGUE LEAD - Anthony Beauregard is currently on a five-game point streak. He has eight points over that span (2g, 6a). He leads the league in points with 50 and assists with 34.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis won both games this past weekend, giving him wins in his last four contests. He finished the weekend with a goals-against average of 1.50 and .953 save percentage. Since joining Wichita, he is 4-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

HIGH WATTAGE - Brayden Watts has points in three-straight games, recording four points in that stretch (2g, 2a). He recorded his first-ever game-winner in overtime on Saturday night. The rookie forward from Bakersfield, California has 15 points (5g, 10a) in 35 games this year.

TRES BEAU - Beau Starrett added a goal on Saturday, giving him points in three-straight games. He has scored in two of the last three and assisted on Jay Dickman's empty-netter on Friday. Starrett has 16 points (9g, 7a) in 41 games so far this season.

BACK-TO-BACK - Spencer Dorowicz has assists in back-to-back games. He assisted on the first goal on Friday night and then the game-tying goal from Stephen Johnson on Saturday.

FINISHING STRONG - Over the course of the season, the Thunder has turned into a third period team. Wichita is outscoring its opponents 50-34 in the third period despite being outshot 498-380.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita had its first penalty shot against this season on Saturday...Wichita is second on the penalty kill on the road (87.2%) and fourth overall (87.4%)...Matteo Gennaro is tied for third with 3 shorthanded points...Stefan Fournier is second in shots (146)...Jay Dickman is second in rookie scoring with 31 points and second for rookies with 13 goals...Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman are tied for second in plus/minus (+20)...Patrik Parkkonen is 10th in scoring by a defenseman (20)... Wichita is 9-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 15-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-6-2-1 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-1-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 14-6-4-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 5-1-0-0 in two-goal games...

