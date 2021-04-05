Fuel Complete Trade with Tulsa for Brent Gates

April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have completed a trade with the Tulsa Oilers, acquiring forward Brent Gates in exchange for forward Michael McNicholas.

Gates, 23, joins the Fuel after splitting the first half of the season between the Tulsa Oilers and American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has skated in 31 games for the Oilers this season registering six goals, 12 assists and 42 penalty minutes.

A third-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (80th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks, Gates has played 28 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls earning five goals and three assists. Prior to turning pro, Gates played four years at the University of Minnesota appearing in 148 contests and earning 42 goals and 43 assists.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.