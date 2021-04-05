Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 17

INDY FUEL WEEK 17 RESULTS: 0-3-0-0, 25-14-3-0 Overall

Wednesday, March 31 - Fuel 3 vs Fort Wayne 6:

Playing their first game out of three last week, the Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Indy would go into the third period leading 3-2 thanks to goals from Matt Marcinew, Michael Pelech and Matt Thomas but it wouldn't be enough after the Komets came back in the final minutes to defeat Indy 6-3.

Friday, April 2 - Fuel 1 vs Wheeling 2:

Opening last weekend's two-game slate, the Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. The Nailers would get the first lead of the game in the second period but would be tied immediately by Indy's Chad Yetman. Austin Fyten would net the game-winning goal at the end of the second period and eventually hold on to hand Indy the 2-1 loss.

Saturday, April 3 - Fuel 2 vs Jacksonville 3:

In their final game of a three-game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Jacksonville Icemen for their only meeting of the season. The Icemen would get on the board early in the first period only for both teams to trade goals throughout the game. Jacksonville would take the game away from the Fuel when Brandon Gignac scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds remaining to send Indy home with a 3-2 loss.

INDY FUEL WEEK 18 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, April 7 - Fuel vs South Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, April 9 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, April 10 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Sunday, April 11 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (5:00 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

TOUGH SLEDDING

Saturday's loss to Jacksonville was the first time the Fuel have lost three straight regulation games. Entering Wednesday's game against South Carolina, Indy has lost six out of their last seven games. "We've got to have a short memory," said Assistant Coach Andy Contois after Saturday's game. "Take the positives out of it, learn from the negatives but we've got to turn the page. To dwell on this little streak we're on, we've got to turn the page and take the positives out of it. We've had some guys that have played really good games and had some really good weekends. So we've got to make sure we continue to trend that way."

OIL DROPS: Dan Bakala had his largest save total of the season on Wednesday night against Fort Wayne With a goal on Saturday, Willie Raskob has five goals in his last seven games o Raskob is second in the ECHL in goals among defensemen Tallying an assist on Friday, Michael Pelech is one assist away from tying third place on the ECHL all-time assist list Mike Lee leads all rookies in power-play points (9) Dan Bakala is tied for second place in the ECHL in wins (15) Spencer Watson picked up his first goal since March 20 Team notes: Saturday was the first time Indy has been handed three straight regulation losses Indy currently sits in third place in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18.9%) The Fuel have outscored opponents 34-30 in the first period but have been outscored 52-44 in the second Friday's shot total was the largest shot total of the season for the Fuel With a 25-14-3-0 record, Indy remains in second place in the East division

