Oilers Acquire Michael McNicholas in Exchange for Brent Gates

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Michael McNicholas from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Brent Gates.

McNicholas, 27, joins the Oilers from Indy, where the forward collected 15 points (5G, 10A) in 25 appearances this season. McNicholas also made two appearances for Utah to start the season, posting one goal. The 27-year-old forward notched two assists and a +3 rating in the Fuel and Oilers three-game series at the BOK Center in January.

"McNicholas adds a proven goal scorer to our team," head coach Rob Murray said. "He thrives on the power play, and he is an excellent skater who brings some needed speed to the lineup."

In total, the 5'10, 175 lbs. forward has logged 155 ECHL games, compiling 108 points (30G, 78A) with Maine, Indy and Utah. The speedy forward also collected nine points (2G, 7A) in 15 games with Manglerud of the Norwegian league in 2018-19.

The Redondo Beach, CA native played collegiately at the University of New Hampshire, grabbing 80 points (22G, 58A) in 117 games with the Wildcats. The former Wildcat caught the eye of college scouts with a dominant BCHL career, posting 101 points (33G, 68A) in 91 games with Nanaimo and Vernon. McNicholas also played 48 games with Muskegon of the USHL, netting nine points (5G, 4A) in 48 games.

Gates, 23, has 38 points (16G, 22A) in 56 games with Tulsa over the past two seasons. The Grand Rapids, MI native has 28 career AHL games with San Diego, registering eight points (5G, 3A) with the Gulls.

