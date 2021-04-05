Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with a pair of games on home ice before starting a season-high nine-game road trip this week that begins in Greenville.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, April 6 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3:05 p.m.

SEASON RECORD: 21-17-3-1 (.548)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-6-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 5th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 40 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler and Tristin Langan - 14 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 27 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 40 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tristin Langan - +12

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, April 1 vs. Florida: 3-2 L

After the Solar Bears established a two-goal lead against Florida thanks to goals from Kevin Lohan and Tristin Langan, the Everblades scored back-to-back shorthanded goals, and Stefan Leblanc scored at even strength to give Florida the offensive firepower to deal Orlando a loss.

Friday, April 2 vs. Florida: 3-2 L

Orlando surrendered three goals in the second period for the second consecutive game; Tyler Bird scored a shorthanded goal in the third period to bring the Solar Bears to within one, but Orlando couldn't find a tying score with Michael Lackey pulled for an extra attacker late in the game.

Saturday, April 3 vs. Florida: 4-2 W

The Solar Bears put up a season-high 24 shots in the second period and a season-high 47 shots on goal overall, and Chris LeBlanc broke a 2-2 tie in the third period to lift Orlando to a win. LeBlanc (1g-1a), Tristin Langan (1g-1a) and Anthony Repaci (2a) each enjoyed multi-point outings for the Solar Bears.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-1-0, .765 Sv%

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 18 GP, 7-7-2, .914 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 22 GP, 2g-5a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 33 GP, 1g-3a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

BITES:

Orlando enters the week with the No. 3-ranked penalty kill in the ECHL at 87.7%

Tristin Langan (2g-1a) and Chris LeBlanc (1g-2a) led Orlando in scoring last week with three points

Aaron Luchuk is tied for fourth in scoring with 40 points (13g-27a)

The Solar Bears are 14-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Mark Auk is third in power-play assists with 12

Orlando is tied for third with six shorthanded goals

Chris LeBlanc needs one point to pass Denver Manderson (113) for second place on the team's all-time scorers list

The Solar Bears are the second-least penalized team with 11.10 penalty minutes per game

Tyler Bird is tied for fifth with two shorthanded goals

Orlando is 21-3-1-0 when scoring three or more goals

Clint Windsor is seventh with a .916 save percentage

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Solar Bears forward Tad Kozun joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discussed the forward's journey to Orlando near the 2019-20 season's trade deadline, and the quick turn-around home to Saskatchewan that was required following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two also discuss Kozun's fondness for avoiding social media and preference of face-to-face conversations, his time at the University of Alaska-Anchorage and the grassroots efforts to save the longtime college hockey program and his former participation in his family's tradition of Ukranian dancing.

