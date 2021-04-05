ECHL Transactions - April 5
April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 5, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Graham Knott, F
Tulsa:
Austyn Roudebush, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G traded to Tulsa
Florida:
Add Devin Cooley, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Nashville
Delete Dylan Woolf, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Michael McNicholas, F traded to Tulsa
Jacksonville:
Add Croix Evingson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Jurusik, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Nanne, D assigned by Hershey
Add Matt Weis, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Graham Knott, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Max Novak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Weis, F placed on reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled by Hershey
Delete Cole Fraser, D traded to Utah
Tulsa:
Delete Brent Gates, F traded to Indy
Delete Miles Liberati, D ECHL playing rights traded to Allen
Wichita:
Delete John Young, G released as EBUG
