ECHL Transactions - April 5

April 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL)







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 5, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Graham Knott, F

Tulsa:

Austyn Roudebush, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G traded to Tulsa

Florida:

Add Devin Cooley, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Nashville

Delete Dylan Woolf, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Michael McNicholas, F traded to Tulsa

Jacksonville:

Add Croix Evingson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Jurusik, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Nanne, D assigned by Hershey

Add Matt Weis, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Graham Knott, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Max Novak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Weis, F placed on reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled by Hershey

Delete Cole Fraser, D traded to Utah

Tulsa:

Delete Brent Gates, F traded to Indy

Delete Miles Liberati, D ECHL playing rights traded to Allen

Wichita:

Delete John Young, G released as EBUG

