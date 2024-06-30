Aces Bring 4-Game Winning Streak to T-Mobile Arena Tuesday

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (10-6) return home this week for back-to-back home games beginning with a Tuesday, July 2, tilt against Indiana (8-12) at T-Mobile Arena. Tip is slated for 6:30 pm PT, and the game is being broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Aces bring the longest active winning streak in the league into the week having won 4 straight following Saturday afternoon's 88-77 road victory over the Washington Mystics. All 4 of the team's wins have been by double figures, and Las Vegas is back in 5th place in the standings, and 2 games closer to first than they were two weeks ago.

Las Vegas extended its winning streak Saturday despite leading M'VP candidate A'ja Wilson seeing her WNBA record streak of consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points come to an end. Jackie Young (26 points), Chelsea Gray (22) and Tiffany Hayes (17) picked up the slack, and the Aces' defense came up big in the fourth quarter in holding the Mystics to just 8 points.

Wilson still leads the WNBA in scoring (26.9 ppg), while ranking second in rebounding (11.1 rpg) and blocks (2.31 bpg), 6th in steals (1.88 spg) and 10th in field goal percentage (.511). The soon-to-be 6-time All Star's scoring average would break Diana Taurasi's 18-year old record of 25.3 points per game should Wilson maintain her current production.

Young (18.9 ppg, 5.4 apg) and Plum (17.3 ppg, 5.1 apg) rank 7th and 11th in the league in scoring, and 7th and 9th in assists, respectively.

The Point Gawd has been back in the Aces lineup for 4 games, and over her last 2 contests is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds 4.5 assists and just 1.00 turnovers while making 11 of 14 shots from the field and all 5 of her free throws.

The Fever have won 7 of their last 11 games, and picked up their first victory over a team with a winning-record Sunday with an 88-82 decision over the Phoenix Mercury.

Rookie Caitlin Clark has garnered all the headlines, averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, but she is also committing a league-high 5.6 turnovers per game. Kelsey Mitchell continues to be one of the best shooters in the game as she leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 ppg) while making 39.7% of her 3-pointers. Aliyah Boston (13.1 ppg) and NaLyssa Smith (11.8 ppg) are also averaging double figures in scoring for Indiana.

That firepower has the Fever up to 6th in the league in offensive efficiency at 100.5 points per 100 possessions thanks in part to the fourth highest 3-point shooting in the league (.354).

Indiana's defense is another story as the Fever allow a WNBA-high 108.9 points per 100 possessions. It is a long-standing challenge for a franchise which has finished last or second to last in the league in defensive efficiency every year since 2017-the year after Tamika Catchings retired. Indiana's opponents are making 44.9% of their field goal attempts, and 35.8% of their 3-pointers against the Fever. Indy also gives up more points at the free throw line than any team in the league.

The Aces are 35-19 all-time against the Fever and have won 12 straight in the series.

