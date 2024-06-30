Atlanta Dream Rally on the Road to Down Connecticut Sun 78-74

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream handed the Connecticut Sun just its second loss at Mohegan Sun arena as Allisha Gray and Tina Charles combined for 31 points to power the Dream to a 78-74 victory, in a game that saw 16 different lead changes and 11 ties.

Atlanta's overall record moves to 7-9 and 4-3 on the road. The Dream sit at No. 3 in the league's Eastern Conference standings and No. 7 in overall regular season standings.

"This was a total team win, I think across the board," head coach Tanisha Wright said. We played well, I think we played hard. There was an intentionality to how we played. And as a result, I think we put ourselves in the position to have an opportunity to win."

Gray headlined the Dream with 17 points, three assists and three rebounds, also surpassing 3,000 career points with her performance. Charles followed with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. The center tied her season high of four steals.

"I'm happy we were able to rain on their parade," Charles said of Connecticut. "And come out with the win, but we were just, you know, locked in on ourselves and what we have to do."

But in addition to Gray and Charles, the Dream saw widespread production throughout its roster.

Guard Jordin Canada eclipsed her opening performance last week against New York, reaching a new season high in points, minutes and assists in her second outing with the Dream. She totaled nine points, six assists and three rebounds in nearly 29 minutes of play.

Newcomer Maya Caldwell, who was announced to have signed with the Dream just two days earlier, capitalized on her Dream debut with seven points, one block and one rebound off the bench.

Caldwell, Canada and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus all combined to power the Dream bench, outscoring Connecticut's 29-16.

Entering the fourth quarter trailing 56-57, the Dream surged onto a 14-6 run to take a 5-point lead over the Sun, 72-67.

Gray and Canada then combined for 10 of the Dream's 21 fourth quarter points. Gray went 2-for-3 from the field while Canada went 5-for-6 from the free throw line too put away the Sun's hopes at a comeback.

The Dream's road trip continues to New York as Atlanta will take on the Liberty on June 30 at at Barclays Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

