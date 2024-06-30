June 30 - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky Postgame Notes

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX 70, CHICAGO SKY 62

WINTRUST ARENA, SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx McBride - 16 Collier - 11 Collier - 6

Chicago Sky Carter - 15 Reese - 16 Allen - 7

Lynx Notes

Kayla McBride led the effort for Minnesota, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 24:02 minutes of action. This marks her fourth career game securing 15+pts/5+ rebs/5+ asts while securing at least two steals. (MR: against Dallas on Aug. 22, 2023).

With her five assists in today's matchup, McBride officially secured her 750th career assists.

Napheesa Collier finished the game with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks in 38:41 minutes of action, marking her 11th double-double of the season (39th career).

Collier joins Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker as the only players in WNBA history to finish a game with 10+ pts/10+ rebs/5+ asts while securing at least four steals and three blocks.

With her buzzer-beating jump shot to end the third quarter, Napheesa Collier officially moved into sixth in scoring throughout Lynx franchise history, passing Rebekkah Brunson in the feat. Collier ends the game with a new career total of 2,469 points.

Alanna Smith contributed a strong game for the Lynx, providing 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 25:26 minutes of play. This marks the second time this season (fourth career) she has finished a game with 10+ pts/5+ rebs while securing at least four blocks.

Sky Notes

Chennedy Carter led the effort for Chicago, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34:11 minutes of play.

Next Game

The Lynx road trip will wrap after they take on the New York Liberty (16-3) on Tuesday, July 2 at Barclays Center. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports North Extra and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

