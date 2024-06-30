Atlanta Dream 75, New York Liberty 81 Postgame Notes

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Nia Coffey and Tina Charles for the first time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Liberty moves to 22-39 and 11-18 when playing in New York.

Gray headlined Atlanta with 24 points, five rebounds and one block, marking her fifth 20-point game of the season.

Charles followed with her seventh double-double of the season, adding 16 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

In her first start for the Dream, Canada totaled nine points, a season high nine assists, one block and one steal. The guard also reached a new season high in minutes played.

Atlanta outscored the Liberty in the paint (36-28) and fast break points (12-7).

Quotes:

Canada on her performance over the last three games...

"I will say that each game has gotten better. I feel like I'm getting my rhythm back slowly but surely, but, you know, just trying to take my time. I don't want to rush and do too much, but at the same time I know there is a lot expected from me."

Canada on what she brings to the lineup...

"Being a leader, being a veteran, using my voice. And yeah, creative for others, and just setting the tone, being the spark in the starting lineup. You know, that's why I was brought here."

Wright on the challenges the team faced tonight...

"I think tonight, our crew played hard. I think they got fatigued. I really do, and I think when you get fatigued, it's hard to push through and do the things that you're supposed to do."

Game Summary:

Q1:

Atlanta opened the quarter with dominant offensive momentum, first going on an 8-0 run initiated by Gray's first points of the game.

That run then surged into a 24-9 breakaway that saw Atlanta go 11-for-16 from the field and 2-3 from 3-point range.

Maya Caldwell continued to add valuable minutes off the bench, leading all scorers in the first quarter with eight points and two rebounds. The guard went 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

Gray and Charles followed with six points each. Charles led the Dream on the boards with four rebounds.

Canada dished out a team high four assists for the quarter.

The Dream outpaced the Liberty in points in the paint (16-8), fast break points (6-0) and bench scoring (10-5) in the first.

Atlanta held New York to shooting just 27.8% from the field and 12.5% from beyond the arc to total a season low of 13 points in the first quarter.

Q2:

Atlanta's offensive onslaught extended to a 28-9 run as the second quarter began.

Charles, Canada and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus all added four points apiece to headline the Dream in the second quarter.

Charles finished just shy of a double-double in the first half alone, recording 10 points and eight rebounds. The center went 5-for-8 from the field.

The Dream outscored the Liberty in points in the paint (26-20) and fast break points (9-2) in the first half.

Q3:

Scoring the Dream's next five points herself, Gray concluded a New York run and trimmed the deficit to just three points, 52-55.

Grabbing the offensive board for the putback, Parker-Tyus brought it to 59-60 for Atlanta as the quarter ended.

Gray led the Dream with nine points and one rebound in the third, going 2-for-3 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

Charles followed with four points and one rebound.

Canada led the Dream in both rebounding and assists, with four and three, respectively.

Q4:

Canada found Charles in baseline out-of-bounds action for a 16-foot jumper to cut the Liberty lead to six points, 64-70, forcing a New York timeout with under five minutes to play.

Coming out of the timeout, Canada knocked down a 3-pointer to bring it to 67-70 and mark an 8-0 Atlanta run.

Gray headlined Atlanta's scoring once more in the fourth, totaling six points and three rebounds.

Parker-Tyus led the Dream bench with five points, two assists and two rebounds.

The Dream shot 75% from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta Dream (7-10) at New York Liberty (16-3)

Game 17 | June 30, 2024 | Barclays Center, NY

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 24 17 18 16 75

New York 13 23 24 21 81

Game Leaders Atlanta New York

Points Allisha Gray (24) Breanna Stewart (22)

Rebounds Tina Charles (12) Breanna Stewart (12)

Assists Jordin Canada (9) Courtney Vandersloot (7)

