Dallas Wings Fall at Seattle Storm 97-76

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, WA - The Dallas Wings fell at the Seattle Storm Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena, 97-76. Arike Ogunbowale had a team-high 24 points but turnovers proved costly for the Wings along with a lopsided performance at the free-throw line.

The Wings (4-14) committed 19 turnovers that Seattle turned into 23 points, while the Storm (12-6) finished with a 28-of-30 mark from the free-throw line compared to Dallas' 6-of-14 clip; it marked the fourth time this season a Wings opponent had more than double the attempts at the free-throw line than Dallas had. The Lynx made 22 more free-throws than the Wings did, matching the largest difference in made free-throws in a game for Dallas this season.

Fresh off a win over the first-place team in the West, the Minnesota Lynx, the Wings got off to a hot start in Seattle, striking first and leading by as many as five, 10-5, three minutes into the game. The Storm responded with a 13-4 run to grab the lead and the host squad would never trail again. Seattle outscored Dallas 26-16 in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead, 54-41, at the half.

The Storm opened the second half on a 10-0 run to grow its lead to 23. The Wings would respond with their own spurt to close back within 13, 70-57, late in the third, but that's as close as Dallas would get the rest of the way.

Ogunbowale's 24 points marked her 15th 20-point game of the season as she remains the WNBA's No. 2 scorer in 2024. She was joined in double figures by Teiara McCowan, who went 7-7 from the field for 15 points, and Natasha Howard, who added 12 points, seven rebounds and a game-high five assists. The Dallas bench combined for 17 points, including seven from Odyssey Sims, as the Wings reserves outscored their opponents' subs for the seventh time this season.

The Wings shot .457 from the field, their ninth game of making at least 45-percent of their attempts, while finishing 6-18 (.333) from deep - with Ogunbowale making all six triples as she finished with an efficient 6-10 clip from behind the arc.

Dallas tied its season high with 12 steals, with WNBA steals-leader Ogunbowale registering a game-best four thefts and Howard adding three. Seattle committed 15 turnovers which the Wings turned into 19 points.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle with a game-high 30 points, with the Storm shooting .492 from the field (32-65) and winning the rebounding battle 35-32. The Storm also held the advantage in points in the paint (48-42) and fast break points (14-9), while Dallas edged Seattle in second-chance points (11-8).

Prior to the start of the game, Howard was recognized by the Seattle Storm as one of the top 25 players in the franchise's history. She played for Seattle 2018-2020, winning two WNBA Championships while garnering numerous individual honors, including 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Dallas Wings remain in Seattle to face the Storm once again on Monday night at 9 p.m. CT. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest and NBA TV, and stream on WNBA Leage Pass.

