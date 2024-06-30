Aces Waive Jessika Carter
June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived rookie center Jessika Carter.
The Aces signed Carter on June 16 of this year. She saw action in 2 of the team's 4 games during that stretch, but did not score.
The New York Liberty originally drafted Carter with the 11th pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She scored 4 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, and handed out 2 assists in a May 7 preseason game against Chicago.
A three-time All-SEC selection, Carter earned 2024 WBCA Honorable Mention All-America honors at Mississippi State after averaging 14.9 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the field with 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.4 minutes per contest. Her field-goal percentage ranked second, rebounds fifth, blocks sixth and points 12th among conference players.
