Fever Meet Mercury for First Time this Season

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever (7-12) continue its three-game road set on Sunday as the team travels to Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Mercury for its first of three regular season matchups of the year.

The last time Indiana and Phoenix met was on Aug. 20, 2023 at Footprint Center when the Fever won, 83-73. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Fever forward NaLyssa Smith both fueled the win with game-high scoring performances, recording 28 and 25 points, respectively.

Indiana enters Sunday off an 89-77 road loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday. Five Fever players scored in double figures, led by guards Erica Wheeler and rookie Caitlin Clark who both scored 15 points each. Wheeler recorded a season-high in scoring and went 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Clark dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to record at least 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in 19 games played. Clark currently leads all rookies in points and assists with an average of 16.2 ppg and 6.6 apg.

Fever forward Temi Fagbenle returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing 10 games due to a left foot injury. In her comeback, Fagbenle ended with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Sunday marks the second of a three-game homestand for the Mercury (9-8), as Phoenix has won three of its last four contests. Four Mercury players scored in double figures in Phoenix's 92-78 victory against Los Angeles on Friday, led by forward Kahleah Copper's 24-point, five-rebound performance. Mercury guard Diana Taurasi followed with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds, and Mercury center Brittney Griner trailed with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, which marked her first double-double of the season. Griner missed Phoenix's opening 10 games this year due to a toe fracture and made her regular season debut on June 7 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Copper currently ranks third in the WNBA with an average of 22.7 points per game. Taurasi, who is currently the WNBA's longest-tenured player in her 20th year, ranks 12th in scoring among all players in the league with an average of 16.5 ppg. Mitchell and Clark sit right behind Taurasi as the 13th and 14th ranked scorers in the league, averaging 16.3 and 16.2 ppg.

Fever center Aliyah Boston ranks 10th among all players in the league for rebounds per game with an average of 8.3 rpg, while Mercury forward Natasha Mack ranks 16th with 5.6 rpg.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury

Sunday, June 30

Footprint Center | 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

ESPN

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (7-12)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 6.6 apg)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (16.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (12.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Guard - Kristy Wallace (5.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Phoenix Mercury (9-8)

Forward - Kahleah Copper (22.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg)

Guard - Natasha Cloud (10.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 7.1 apg)

Guard - Diana Taurasi (16.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Center - Brittney Griner (19.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Forward - Rebecca Allen (7.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Temi Fagbenle - QUESTIONABLE (Right Thumb)

Phoenix: Bec Allen - QUESTIONABLE (Lower Back) - Charisma Osborne - OUT (Left Lower Leg)

