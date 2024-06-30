Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Dream 75

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







TEAM NOTABLES

On Sunday, the New York Liberty (16-3) defeated the Atlanta Dream (7-10), 81-75.

At 16-3, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 19 games in franchise history.

The Liberty trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, marking the team's largest comeback win of the 2024 season.

New York has made at least 10 three-pointers in the team's last seven games, which is the second-longest streak of double-digit threes in WNBA history.

The Liberty recorded at least 25 assists in five consecutive games, which is tied for the longest such streak in WNBA history.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Atlanta went on a 19-4 run from the 8:14 mark of the first to the 2:13 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 9-0 run from the 1:26 mark of the second to the 0:04 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on a 13-2 run from the 7:33 mark of the third to the 3:36 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 9-0 run from the 8:45 mark of the fourth to the 6:33 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

With her field goal at 8:10 of the second quarter, Breanna Stewart became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5000 career points (242 games), passing Diana Taurasi (243 games). Stewart led the Liberty offense with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. With her 83rd career double-double, Stewart passed Rebekkah Brunson for the ninth-most double-doubles in WNBA history.

Sabrina Ionescu reached 2000 career points with her floater at 7:04 in the fourth quarter. Ionescu finished with 10 points, four assists, and four rebounds, while hitting two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 44, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton recorded 18 points on 50% (6-12) shooting from the field to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Laney-Hamilton tied her career high with four three-pointers on 67% (4-6) shooting from beyond the arc. Laney-Hamilton has recorded at least three assists in her last eight regular-season games, which is tied for the second-longest streak of her career.

Leonie Fiebich tied her career high with 12 points on 56% (5-9) shooting from the field and added two assists with a career-high three steals in the win. Fiebich has recorded at least one steal in her last eight games to pass Angel Reese for the second-longest steals streak among 2024 rookies. Fiebich also joined Caitlin Clark as the only two 2024 rookies to record at least 10 points, three steals, and two three-pointers in a single game.

With her assist at 8:55 of the first quarter, Courtney Vandersloot became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2,750 assists for her career (407 games). Vandersloot joined Sue Bird (496 games) as the only two players in WNBA history to record at least 2,750 career assists. Vandersloot tied her season high with seven assists to go along with seven points and two steals.

Jonquel Jones finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists for her 15th multi-assist game of the season, which ranks within the top five among frontcourt players in 2024.

LIBERTY 81 | DREAM 75 (16-3) (7-10)

June 30, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

DREAM 24 17 18 16 75

LIBERTY 13 23 24 21 81

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Stewart (22) Gray (24)

REBOUNDS Stewart (12) Charles (12)

ASSISTS Vandersloot (7) Canada (9)

TEAM NOTABLES

On Sunday, the New York Liberty (16-3) defeated the Atlanta Dream (7-10), 81-75.

At 16-3, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 19 games in franchise history.

The Liberty trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, marking the team's largest comeback win of the 2024 season.

New York has made at least 10 three-pointers in the team's last seven games, which is the second-longest streak of double-digit threes in WNBA history.

The Liberty recorded at least 25 assists in five consecutive games, which is tied for the longest such streak in WNBA history.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS Q1: Atlanta went on a 19-4 run from the 8:14 mark of the first to the 2:13 mark of the first quarter. Q2: New York went on a 9-0 run from the 1:26 mark of the second to the 0:04 mark of the second quarter. Q3: New York went on a 13-2 run from the 7:33 mark of the third to the 3:36 mark of the third quarter. Q4: New York went on a 9-0 run from the 8:45 mark of the fourth to the 6:33 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES With her field goal at 8:10 of the second quarter, Breanna Stewart became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5000 career points (242 games), passing Diana Taurasi (243 games). Stewart led the Liberty offense with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. With her 83rd career double-double, Stewart passed Rebekkah Brunson for the ninth-most double-doubles in WNBA history.

Sabrina Ionescu reached 2000 career points with her floater at 7:04 in the fourth quarter. Ionescu finished with 10 points, four assists, and four rebounds, while hitting two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 44, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton recorded 18 points on 50% (6-12) shooting from the field to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Laney-Hamilton tied her career high with four three-pointers on 67% (4-6) shooting from beyond the arc. Laney-Hamilton has recorded at least three assists in her last eight regular-season games, which is tied for the second-longest streak of her career.

Leonie Fiebich tied her career high with 12 points on 56% (5-9) shooting from the field and added two assists with a career-high three steals in the win. Fiebich has recorded at least one steal in her last eight games to pass Angel Reese for the second-longest steals streak among 2024 rookies. Fiebich also joined Caitlin Clark as the only two 2024 rookies to record at least 10 points, three steals, and two three-pointers in a single game.

With her assist at 8:55 of the first quarter, Courtney Vandersloot became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2,750 assists for her career (407 games). Vandersloot joined Sue Bird (496 games) as the only two players in WNBA history to record at least 2,750 career assists. Vandersloot tied her season high with seven assists to go along with seven points and two steals.

Jonquel Jones finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists for her 15th multi-assist game of the season, which ranks within the top five among frontcourt players in 2024. [Image]

Please use the following links to access Game Photos. Photos will be uploaded shortly:

CLICK HERE

Photo Credit: Brandon Todd/New York Liberty [Image]

Please use this link to view and download the Liberty's postgame media availability featuring:

* Head Coach Sandy Brondello * Betnijah Laney-Hamilton * Breanna Stewart

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rptexhjw7lr5sqfc2rfu5/20240630_POSTGAME-MEDIA-AVAIL_STEWART_LANEY-HAMILTON_BRONDELLO.mp4?rlkey=x5gl6go0t0rj7tpqpmr1o2cag&e=1&st=ahegklox&dl=0 [Image]

--_000_PH7PR11MB801108A071FD1E37174F539FA0D22PH7PR11MB8011namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

v:*

LIBERTY 81 | DREAM 75 (16-3) (7-10)

June 30, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

DREAM 24 17 18 16 75

LIBERTY 13 23 24 21 81

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Stewart (22) Gray (24)

REBOUNDS Stewart (12) Charles (12)

ASSISTS Vandersloot (7) Canada (9)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.