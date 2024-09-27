Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2024.25 First Half Community & Fan Engagement Nights
September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's first half Community & Fan Engagement Nights, beginning with the team's Home Opener Weekend on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, through to Wednesday, January 15 when the team hosts its annual Hockey Talks Night.
"We have a new coaching staff, some exciting young prospects, incredible fans and one of the liveliest rinks in the American Hockey League," said Rick Comeau, General Manager, Abbotsford Centre. "We are proud of the role we play in bringing so many different communities together with our diverse and inclusive list of theme nights. Fan engagement is one of the key cornerstones of our franchise, and we look forward to bringing our fans together to create some great experiences and memories."
The first half of the Abbotsford Canucks' Community & Fan Engagement Nights schedule will consist of the following nights:
Home Opener Weekend: October 25-26 vs San Diego Gulls
Diwali Night presented by Ridgecrest Dairy: October 29 vs Tucson Roadrunners
Country Night: November 09 vs Bakersfield Condors
Hockey Fights Cancer: November 15 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds
Movember Night: November 16 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds
Rock n' Roll Night: December 07 vs Colorado Eagles
Teddy Bear Toss: December 14 vs Manitoba Moose
Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 21 vs Tucson Roadrunners
Vancouver Canucks Night: January 11 vs Henderson Silver Knights
Autism Acceptance Night: January 14 vs Ontario Reign
Hockey Talks: January 15 vs Ontario Reign
In addition to these exciting nights, be sure to check out Friday Night Live each Friday home game during the 2024.25 season with South Rise Social, consisting of discounted beer and live music, as well as Next Gen Sundays, where we will welcome the next generation of Abbotsford Canucks and hockey fans! Each Sunday home game will begin at 4:00pm PT, perfect for the whole family!
For tickets to these and any other first half home game, visit AbbyCanucks.com/tickets.
