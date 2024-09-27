Silver Knights Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz has announced the schedule for 2024 Silver Knights Training Camp at America First Center, with on-ice activities scheduled to begin on Monday, September 30.

All sessions will be open to the public. The team will skate at America First Center each day during the week, Monday through Saturday, in addition to preseason contests against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at Lee's Family Forum.

The official training camp roster for the Silver Knights will be announced prior to the first practice session on Monday.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

*Please note this schedule is subject to change*

Monday, September 30 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 2 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 3 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, October 4 Morning Skate (game group) 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Practice session (non-game group) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Preseason game vs Tucson at 7:00 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum

Saturday, October 5 Practice session (non-game group) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Preseason game vs Tucson at 1:00 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum

Sunday, October 6 Off Day for Players

Tickets for Silver Knights' preseason games are on sale.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.