Silver Knights Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule
September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz has announced the schedule for 2024 Silver Knights Training Camp at America First Center, with on-ice activities scheduled to begin on Monday, September 30.
All sessions will be open to the public. The team will skate at America First Center each day during the week, Monday through Saturday, in addition to preseason contests against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at Lee's Family Forum.
The official training camp roster for the Silver Knights will be announced prior to the first practice session on Monday.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
*Please note this schedule is subject to change*
Monday, September 30 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 2 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 Practice Session: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday, October 4 Morning Skate (game group) 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Practice session (non-game group) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Preseason game vs Tucson at 7:00 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum
Saturday, October 5 Practice session (non-game group) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Preseason game vs Tucson at 1:00 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum
Sunday, October 6 Off Day for Players
Tickets for Silver Knights' preseason games are on sale.
