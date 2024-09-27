Roadrunners Training Camp Opens Tuesday at TCC

September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners open Training Camp Tuesday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at Tucson Arena as they will hit the ice in Southern Arizona for the first time to kickoff their ninth season that features the team's home opening weekend on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 when they will host Texas. An initial Training Camp roster will be announced prior to the start of camp.

We will celebrate the start of the season with Southern Arizona and Fan Fest Sunday, September 29 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The event is free and all fans are asked to please RSVP HERE. Fan Fest will feature special appearances from Roadrunners players Will Gavin and Lleyton Moore along with ice skating, with free skate rental available and other family friendly activities. For complete details on Fan Fest, click HERE.

The complete Training Camp Schedule with other key dates is below.

Tuesday, October 1

Practice at Tucson Arena, 11 a.m.

Media Availability will take place between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Roadrunners Happy Hour Season Premier, 5 p.m.

Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio

Wednesday, October 2

Practice at Tucson Arena, 11 a.m.

Media Availability will take place between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 3

Travel day to Henderson

Friday, October 4

Preseason Game at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio, AHLtv

Saturday, October 5

Preseason Game at Henderson, 1 p.m.

Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio

Friday, October 11

Season Opener at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio, AHLtv

Wednesday, October 16

Face-Off Gala (Evening)

Details To Follow

Saturday, October 19

Opening Night Versus Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Family Day Versus Texas, 4 p.m.

