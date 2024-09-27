Roadrunners Training Camp Opens Tuesday at TCC
September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners open Training Camp Tuesday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at Tucson Arena as they will hit the ice in Southern Arizona for the first time to kickoff their ninth season that features the team's home opening weekend on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 when they will host Texas. An initial Training Camp roster will be announced prior to the start of camp.
We will celebrate the start of the season with Southern Arizona and Fan Fest Sunday, September 29 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The event is free and all fans are asked to please RSVP HERE. Fan Fest will feature special appearances from Roadrunners players Will Gavin and Lleyton Moore along with ice skating, with free skate rental available and other family friendly activities. For complete details on Fan Fest, click HERE.
The complete Training Camp Schedule with other key dates is below.
Tuesday, October 1
Practice at Tucson Arena, 11 a.m.
Media Availability will take place between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Roadrunners Happy Hour Season Premier, 5 p.m.
Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio
Wednesday, October 2
Practice at Tucson Arena, 11 a.m.
Media Availability will take place between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Thursday, October 3
Travel day to Henderson
Friday, October 4
Preseason Game at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio, AHLtv
Saturday, October 5
Preseason Game at Henderson, 1 p.m.
Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio
Friday, October 11
Season Opener at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio, AHLtv
Wednesday, October 16
Face-Off Gala (Evening)
Details To Follow
Saturday, October 19
Opening Night Versus Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 20
Family Day Versus Texas, 4 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Roadrunners Training Camp Opens Tuesday at TCC - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Four Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2024.25 First Half Community & Fan Engagement Nights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL, Rockford IceHogs to Participate in NHLCA Guest Coach Program - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League to Participate in NHL Coaches' Association Guest Coach Program - AHL
- Providence Bruins Announce Matt Pinchevsky as Guest Coach Through NHLCA - Providence Bruins
- Ken Appleby and Evan Cormier Head to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Assign Goaltender Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.