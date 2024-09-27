Rangers Assign Goaltender Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack

September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack's 2024 training camp begins on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Boyko, 21, appeared in 26 games as a rookie with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones in 2023-24. He posted a record of 13-9-1 with an .888 save percentage and 3.42 goals against average. The native of Drumheller, AB, made his AHL debut in Game 1 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals for the Wolf Pack, playing 8:59 in relief against the Hershey Bears.

Before turning pro, Boyko appeared in 142 WHL games, posting a 56-67-9 record with a .899 save percentage, 3.55 goals against average, and six shutouts with the Kelowna Rockets and Tri-City Americans.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are presented by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.