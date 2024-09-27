Moose Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2024 Training Camp at hockey for all centre.

The Moose hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 30, at hockey for all centre. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session.

This year's training camp includes two exhibition games (Oct. 3 & 8) against the University of Manitoba Bisons. The Moose will also hold an intrasquad game on Saturday, Oct. 5. All games are open to the public at hockey for all centre.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 30

10:00 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

Tuesday, Oct. 1

10:00 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

Wednesday, Oct. 2

10:00 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Exhibition Game

10:00 AM - Pre-game skate (game group) - hockey for all centre

11:00 AM - Practice (non-game group) - hockey for all centre

6:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - hockey for all centre

Friday, Oct. 4

No media availability

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Intrasquad Game

12:00 PM - Intrasquad Game - hockey for all centre

Sunday, Oct. 6

10:00 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

Monday, Oct. 7

Off day

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Exhibition Game

10:00 AM - Pre-game skate (game group) - hockey for all centre

11:00 AM - Practice (non-game group) - hockey for all centre

6:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - hockey for all centre

Wednesday, Oct. 9

10:30 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:30 AM - Practice - hockey for all centre

