Providence Bruins Announce Matt Pinchevsky as Guest Coach Through NHLCA

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, September 27, that Matt Pinchevsky, the men's ice hockey head coach at the University of Southern Maine, will work with the Providence Bruins coaching staff during training camp through the National Hockey League Coaches Association Guest Coach Program.

Pinchevsky led the Huskies to the program's first 10-win season in over a decade in 2023-24 and guided the team to the NEHC tournament. Prior to being named the head coach of Southern Maine in 2023, the Pembroke Pines, Fla., native spent four seasons with the Maine Nordiques of the NAHL.

The NHLCA began a guest coaching initiative in 2022, selecting members of its BIPOC Coaches Program and Female Coaches Program to participate in NHL teams' development camps for the purposes of networking, professional development and visibility. The NHLCA and the American Hockey League extended this opportunity to AHL clubs for their 2024 preseason camps.

