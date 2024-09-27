IceHogs Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule and Initial Roster
September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs have announced their practice schedule and initial roster for their 2024 training camp.
Rockford will hold their first practice on Monday, Sept. 30, at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will play the Iowa Wild in two preseason games on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.
The IceHogs will host over 4,500 local students at the BMO Center for the preseason matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the team's School Day Game at 10:30 a.m. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for Wednesday's preseason contest with Iowa. Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Center's Box Office or at Icehogs.com. The Wild will then host the IceHogs for the preseason finale on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa, at the Xtream Arena.
Rockford has also released their initial training camp roster, which consists of 16 players (seven defensemen, eight forwards, and one goalie). Players will be added to the Rockford training camp roster during the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason schedule, and players may be reassigned to the AHL.
Training Camp Schedule
Date Time Location
Monday, Sept. 30 Practice 10:30 a.m. - Noon BMO Center
Media Availability Noon BMO Center
Tuesday, Oct. 1 Practice 10:30 a.m. - Noon BMO Center
Wednesday, Oct. 2 Preseason Game vs Iowa 10:30 a.m. BMO Center
Media Availability Postgame BMO Center
Thursday, Oct. 3 Morning Skate 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. BMO Center
Thursday, Oct. 3 Preseason Game @ Iowa 7:00 p.m. Xtream Arena
Friday, Oct. 4 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. BMO Center
Friday, Oct. 4 Media Availability Noon BMO Center
2024 Training Camp Roster
# Forwards Pos. S Ht. Wt. DOB Birthplace Contract
49 Kevin Lombardi RW R 6'5 230 8/12/98 Schwenksville, PA AHL
51 Kyle Maksimovich C L 5'8 174 3/10/98 Hamilton, ON AHL
63 Jackson Cates C L 6'0 190 9/26/97 Stillwater, MN AHL
64 Ethan Manderville C R 6'4 225 7/1/00 Philadelphia, PA PTO
72 Brandon Saigeon C L 6'1 190 6/14/98 Grimsby, ON PTO
74 Ryan Gagnier C L 6'1 185 7/16/02 Tecumseh, ON AHL
75 Matus Spodniak RW L 5'11 201 12/22/97 Kosice, SVK PTO
85 Brett Bulmer RW L 6'4 212 4/26/92 Prince George, BC PTO
20 Cavan Fitzgerald D L 6'1 201 8/23/96 Boston, MA PTO
45 Adam McCormick D L 5'11 190 6/25/00 Woodstock, NB AHL
52 Colin Felix D R 6'1 203 1/7/99 Camden, NJ AHL
54 Lucas Brenton D L 6'4 212 4/23/03 Winnipeg, MB AHL
76 Jason Shields D R 5'10 176 12/30/99 Royal Oak, MI PTO
78 Chris Cameron D R 6'4 229 5/29/99 Grosse Point Woods, WI PTO
83 Luc Salem D L 5'10 181 7/9/99 Los Angeles, CA PTO
30 Peyton Jones G L 6'4 209 2/14/96 Langhorne, PA PTO
