IceHogs Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule and Initial Roster

September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs have announced their practice schedule and initial roster for their 2024 training camp.

Rockford will hold their first practice on Monday, Sept. 30, at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will play the Iowa Wild in two preseason games on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.

The IceHogs will host over 4,500 local students at the BMO Center for the preseason matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the team's School Day Game at 10:30 a.m. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for Wednesday's preseason contest with Iowa. Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Center's Box Office or at Icehogs.com. The Wild will then host the IceHogs for the preseason finale on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa, at the Xtream Arena.

Rockford has also released their initial training camp roster, which consists of 16 players (seven defensemen, eight forwards, and one goalie). Players will be added to the Rockford training camp roster during the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason schedule, and players may be reassigned to the AHL.

Training Camp Schedule

Date Time Location

Monday, Sept. 30 Practice 10:30 a.m. - Noon BMO Center

Media Availability Noon BMO Center

Tuesday, Oct. 1 Practice 10:30 a.m. - Noon BMO Center

Wednesday, Oct. 2 Preseason Game vs Iowa 10:30 a.m. BMO Center

Media Availability Postgame BMO Center

Thursday, Oct. 3 Morning Skate 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. BMO Center

Thursday, Oct. 3 Preseason Game @ Iowa 7:00 p.m. Xtream Arena

Friday, Oct. 4 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. BMO Center

Friday, Oct. 4 Media Availability Noon BMO Center

2024 Training Camp Roster

# Forwards Pos. S Ht. Wt. DOB Birthplace Contract

49 Kevin Lombardi RW R 6'5 230 8/12/98 Schwenksville, PA AHL

51 Kyle Maksimovich C L 5'8 174 3/10/98 Hamilton, ON AHL

63 Jackson Cates C L 6'0 190 9/26/97 Stillwater, MN AHL

64 Ethan Manderville C R 6'4 225 7/1/00 Philadelphia, PA PTO

72 Brandon Saigeon C L 6'1 190 6/14/98 Grimsby, ON PTO

74 Ryan Gagnier C L 6'1 185 7/16/02 Tecumseh, ON AHL

75 Matus Spodniak RW L 5'11 201 12/22/97 Kosice, SVK PTO

85 Brett Bulmer RW L 6'4 212 4/26/92 Prince George, BC PTO

20 Cavan Fitzgerald D L 6'1 201 8/23/96 Boston, MA PTO

45 Adam McCormick D L 5'11 190 6/25/00 Woodstock, NB AHL

52 Colin Felix D R 6'1 203 1/7/99 Camden, NJ AHL

54 Lucas Brenton D L 6'4 212 4/23/03 Winnipeg, MB AHL

76 Jason Shields D R 5'10 176 12/30/99 Royal Oak, MI PTO

78 Chris Cameron D R 6'4 229 5/29/99 Grosse Point Woods, WI PTO

83 Luc Salem D L 5'10 181 7/9/99 Los Angeles, CA PTO

30 Peyton Jones G L 6'4 209 2/14/96 Langhorne, PA PTO

