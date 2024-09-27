Four Players Added to Monsters Training Camp Roster
September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that four players have been added to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Full details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp, including the team's practice schedule at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville, will be announced in the coming days.
Defenseman Stanislav Svozil was loaned to the Monsters by the Blue Jackets while three players on AHL contracts (forwards Jake Gaudet, Stefan Matteau, and Justin Pearson) were released from their tryout agreements with Columbus. Additionally, the Blue Jackets waived goaltender Zachary Sawchenko on Friday, for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (4) - accurate as of 9/27/24
Forwards (3)
Jake Gaudet, Stefan Matteau, Justin Pearson
Defensemen (1)
Stanislav Svozil
