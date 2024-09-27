Ken Appleby and Evan Cormier Head to Charlotte

September 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







After attending Florida's NHL training camp, netminders Ken Appleby and Evan Cormier are now headed for the Queen City.

The pair have been released from their tryouts with the Panthers and will now report to Charlotte, where they each signed a one-year AHL contract earlier this summer.

Appleby, 29, has 276 pro games under his belt and has career save percentages over .900 at all three levels - .902 in 119 AHL games, .916 in 153 ECHL games and .921 in four NHL games. The Ontario-born vet spent the majority of last season in the AHL and led Bridgeport in wins while also logging an NHL contest with the Islanders and appearing in a pair of ECHL games for Worcester.

Cormier, 26, appeared in six games for Charlotte last season while spending the majority of the year in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades, where he went 10-7-3 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. A fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2016, Cormier has appeared in 163 pro games over six pro seasons, with 104 coming in the ECHL and 59 coming in the AHL.

The goalie tandem will hit the ice next week for the start of Checkers Training Camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites. A full camp roster will be released on Monday.

