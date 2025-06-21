A Slick Finish from Emeri Adames to Secure Her Brace! #nwsl

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.