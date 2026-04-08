A Dramatic Charleston Comeback!: Hat Trick
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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When the chips were down, the substitutes delivered! On this episode of Hat Trick, presented by Tiger Balm, host Datti Jinkiri looks back at how Colton Swan and Emilio Ycaza helped the Charleston Battery pull off a dramatic comeback win over Birmingham Legion FC.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026
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