9th Inning Rally Stuns Frisco

Frisco, TX-A five-run ninth inning by the Arkansas Travelers stunned the Frisco RoughRiders, 7-4 on Friday night. The victory gave the Travs the series win, two games to one. The ninth inning rally came against hard throwing 21-year old Emmanuel Clase who had not allowed a baserunner in three previous innings against the Travs this season. Ricardo Sanchez struggled in the start allowing four runs over four innings but a relief trio of Zac Grotz, Dan Altavilla and Darin Gillies combined for five shutout innings and eight strikeouts. Altavilla picked up the win with Gillies collecting his second save. Arkansas did not lead in the game until a go-ahead single by Kyle Lewis in the ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas left the bases loaded in the first and then Frisco scored twice in the bottom of the inning. But David Sheaffer launched a solo homer in the second to get the Travs on the board.

* Dom Thompson-Williams flipped a double near the left field line to open the scoring with one out in the ninth inning.

* Kyle Lewis then came up with runners at second and third and the infield in and slapped a two-run single through the right side to put the Travs on top.

* Three batters later Joseph Odom drove in a pair more to pad the lead at three.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Dom Thompson-Williams: 3-5, run, 2B, RBI

* C Joseph Odom: 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Zac Grotz: 2 IP, 2 K

* RHP Dan Altavilla: Win, 2 IP, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has the best record in the Texas League at 18-9 and leads the North Division by 2.5 games over Tulsa.

* Thompson-Williams went 7-13 in the three games in Frisco.

* It was the second win when trailing after eight innings, both on the road.

* The Travs have won seven of their first eight series.

Up Next

The roadtrip continues Saturday night with the first of four in Amarillo. Left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (0-2, 1.88) makes the start against right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 5.73). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

