Ronald Guzman Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Tonight

May 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Rangers first baseman Ronald GuzmÃ¡n is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the RoughRiders Saturday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark, the Rangers announced Friday.

GuzmÃ¡n was placed on the injured list April 7 with a right hamstring strain. In his first nine games before the injury, he was hitting .231 for the Rangers with two home runs and four RBIs. The 24-year-old made his Major League debut with Texas last season, playing 123 games for the Rangers in his rookie campaign.

GuzmÃ¡n returns to Frisco for the first time since 2016, when he spent the bulk of the year with the RoughRiders. That year, he hit .288 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs in 102 games.

The RoughRiders begin a four-game series against Springfield tonight at 7:05. Saturday's game is Great Outdoors Night, featuring a camo hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. Plus, fans will enjoy postgame fireworks as part of another Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus. Tickets for Saturday's game are still available here. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.