Midland Series Highlights: May 4 - May 7

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will welcome the Midland RockHounds, the Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to Arvest Ballpark tonight - Saturday, May 4 - for the final four (4) games of this current 7-game homestand. The series against the RockHounds is highlighted by Star Wars Night (May 4), a T-shirt Giveaway on Kids Eat FREE Sunday featuring Bark in the Ballpark (May 5), Dollar Hot Dogs (May 6) and our second Education Day Game (May 7) of the season.

Saturday, May 4 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- STAR WARS NIGHT PRESENTED BY THE NORTHWEST COMPANY AND POST-GAME FIREWORKS BY COBB-VANTRESS

- STAR WARS NIGHT CHARACTERS - Members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear to interact with fans during the game. Characters will be announced prior to the event but are subject to change.

- STAR WARS SILK TOUCH THROW GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a STAR WARS Episode 8: The Last Jedi, "Rebel Rey" 40'' x 50'' Silk Touch Throw courtesy of The Northwest Company.

- POST-GAME FIREWORKS - A spectacular fireworks show will conclude STAR WARS Night courtesy of Cobb-Vantress.

- STAR WARS GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - In celebration of STAR WARS Night at Arvest Ballpark, the Naturals will be wearing special STAR WARS themed jerseys that will feature Darth Vader and scenes from the original trilogy courtesy of Grand Lake Casino. Fans will be able to bid on the jerseys during an in-game silent auction, which will conclude in the middle of the sixth inning. Fans with winning bids will receive their jerseys directly from their favorite player or coach immediately following the game where they'll then have the opportunity for a photograph on the field and to have their jersey autographed. All of the proceeds will benefit the Turkey Ford School District.

- PRIZES AT GUEST SERVICES FOR THE FIRST 10 KIDS that check-in wearing their favorite STAR WARS costume.

- STAR WARS MUSIC - Fans will enjoy STAR WARS music throughout the night and during the fireworks show.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark in advance of EVERY Saturday home game from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans attending can enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, May 5 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY ON KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY PRESENTED BY BUSH'S FEATURING BARK IN THE BALLPARK BY GONESH® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS

- T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Naturals' t-shirt courtesy of Bush's

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner.

- DOG CONTESTS will be held for the Biggest, Smallest, and Best Dressed Dog. More information at dog check-in table.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Fans will receive a FREE dog tag with a purchase of at least $25 in the Naturals Team Store & ALL Kids merchandise in-store is 25% OFF on KIDS EAT FREE Sundays.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

Monday, May 6 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH $1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS - Fans who bring their Ozarks Electric bill or Co-op Connections Card to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office will receive $5 PREMIUM TICKETS to all Monday night games during the 2019 season.

- $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS - Hot dogs are available for just $1 each courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

- INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card when you enter the ballpark and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 94.3 Nash ICON & Big Country 107.3

Tuesday, May 7 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 11:05 A.M. (Gates open at 10 A.M.)

- SWEPCO EDUCATION DAY GAME

- EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups consisting of students, teachers, and chaperones from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend EDUCATION DAY GAMES at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers also receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their trip to the ballpark. The event on May 7 is the second of three (3) Education Days in 2019.

- ECONOMICS DAY - The Naturals partnered with Economics Arkansas to provide the students in attendance with more information about the economics of baseball and the impact that it can have on the local community.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 92.1 The Ticket and 94.9 Radio Jon Deek

