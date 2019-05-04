Drillers Win Streak Snapped by Hooks

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers season high five-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night with a 9-7 loss to Corpus Christi at ONEOK Field. A big six-run fourth inning by the Hooks overtook an early Tulsa lead and set the stage for the streak ending result.

The Drillers lead came on the strength of two, third inning homers from Gavin Lux and DJ Peters.

It was an unusual off night for starting pitcher Dustin May, who entered the game with a 1.50 ERA. He was charged with eight runs, six earned, in 3.2 innings. It was May's shortest outing of the year.

A late rally from the Drillers came up two runs short and literally ten feet short. With two outs and Zach Reks at first base, Peters hit a deep drive to left field that was caught on the warning track for the game-ending out.

The loss was watched by a sellout crowd of 8,267 in downtown Tulsa. It was the 5th sellout in 14 openings at ONEOK Field this season.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*The night began ominously for the Drillers when the Hooks took the lead with a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third inning. A one-out error and a double steal put runners at second and third. After a strikeout, May appeared to escape the trouble when Granden Goetzman hit a ground ball to third, but Cristian Santana committed his second error of the inning when he threw wildly to first, allowing both runners to score.

*The Drillers responded by taking their only lead of the night in the bottom half of the third. Lux led off with his fourth home run of the season, an impressive 428-foot liner down the line in right field. Following a one-out walk later in the inning, Peters put Tulsa in front with his fourth homer of the year.

*The lead did not last long. May appeared to be breezing through the top of the fourth, striking out the first two batters of the frame. A double by Chuckie Robinson extended the inning, and May's command departed as a hit batter, a walk and another hit batter forced home the tying run. A base hit and a walk brought home two more runs and ended May's night. Reliever Luiz Vasquez was greeted with a bases-clearing triple from Joshua Rojas the put the Hooks on top 9-3.

*The Drillers did not make things easy for the Hooks. Santana doubled home a run in the sixth before Chris Parmelee pulled Tulsa to within two runs with a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. It was reminiscent of a play earlier in the homestand when the drive was initially ruled a foul ball, but after a brief discussion between the umpiring crew, the ball was ruled fair. For Parmelee, who has hit 30 home runs in the major leagues, it was his third homer this season with the Drillers.

*Reliever Chris Nunn, who was signed on April 17 as a minor league free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers, made his Drillers debut in the loss. The lefthander gave up a solo homer to Osvaldo Duarte in his one inning of work.

UP NEXT: Corpus Christi at Tulsa, Sunday, May 5, 1:05 PM at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. RHP Carson LaRue (0-0, 4.15 ERA) versus RHP Yordy Cabrera (0-0, 6.35 ERA).

