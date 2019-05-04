Potts Lifts Poodles to 6-5 Walk-Off Win in 11 Innings

AMARILLO, TX - Down to their final out in the 11th, the Sod Poodles (12-16) walked off with a two-run blast by 3B Hudson Potts for a 6-5 comeback win in 11 innings against the Springfield Cardinals (9-19) on Friday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Kazuhisa Makita (1-0)

L: RHP Seth Elledge (1-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Trailing, 4-3, with two outs in the top of the 9th, 3B Evan Mendoza came through with a game-tying RBI single that brought home 2B Irving Lopez and evened the score, 4-4.

-Neither side scored in the 10th, before the Cardinals took the lead in the 11th. With runners at the corners and one away, SS Kramer Robertson pushed a squeeze bunt down the first base line that scored LF Conner Capel from third base for the 5-4 lead.

-Springfield RHP Seth Elledge took over for the 11th and struck out his first two batters to start the inning. With the automatic runner, RF Edward Olivares, on at second base and two away, 3B Hudson Potts connected on a game-winning two-run home run to right field, lifting the Sod Poodles to the walk-off 6-5 win.

NOTABLES:

-SS Kramer Robertson led off the game with a double off the left field fence, extending his on-base streak to 12 straight games.

-LHP Austin Warner made the start for Springfield and worked around three unearned runs in the 3rd, finishing with 5.0 frames without an earned run, scattering six hits and striking out six.

-1B Chris Chinea went 2x5 with a double and a single to extend his hitting streak to seven straight games.

-The Cardinals have already played five extra-inning games, going 2-3 when playing past nine innings.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

