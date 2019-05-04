Miscues Cost Naturals in Series Opener

May 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - In a close game, the smallest of things matter and Northwest Arkansas was reminded of that on Saturday night. The home team committed six miscues that proved costly against Midland as the RockHounds (15-13) blew open a close game to defeat the Naturals (11-17) by a 7-2 final in front of a crowd 7,247 on hand for Star Wars Night at Arvest Ballpark.

Leading 3-2, Midland left the outcome in little doubt with a four-run top of the seventh. After a hit by pitch put the leadoff runner on, Luis Barrera reached on a missed catch in left field to put runners at second and third. Mikey White drove both home with a double and then scored on a double-play ball to give the visitor's a 7-2 lead, which would ultimately be the final.

The game was tight through the first six innings. Both teams scored a run in the first as White brought home Dairon Blanco with a two-out single before Northwest Arkansas answered with a run of their own on a RBI groundout by Emmanual Rivera.

The RockHounds would take advantage of the first Naturals' mistake of the game to take a 2-1 lead in the second. Nate Mondou worked a one-out walk then came around to score on a fielding error on a ball hit by Kevin Merrell with two outs.

The game remained 2-1 into the fifth where the teams would once again match runs. White was at it again with an RBI double for Midland while the Naturals scored their run on a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Cancel, the Texas League leader with 23 RBIs. The 3-2 score would be as close as the Naturals would get as Midland put the game away with their four-run outburst in the seventh.

Right-hander Brian Howard (W, 3-1) earned the win for Midland after keeping the offense of Northwest Arkansas at bay through his 6.0 innings of work as he gave up two runs on five hits and struck out six. Meanwhile, Gerson Garabito (L, 2-2) took his first loss in his last three outings as the righty gave up three runs, only two earned, on six hits during his 4.2 frames.

The Northwest Arkansas pitching staff gave up seven runs but only three were earned. The six defensive errors committed sets a new franchise-record, which broke the previous record of five that had been done twice with the last time on April 5, 2012.

On the offensive-side, the Naturals were out-hit on the night by a 10-to-5 margin. D.J. Burt led the way with two knocks while Rivera, Khalil Lee and Anderson Miller each recorded a hit. For Midland, White went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Northwest Arkansas will continue their 7-game homestand with Game 2 of this 4-game set against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) tomorrow afternoon - Sunday, May 5 - with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Tomorrow's game is highlighted by a T-Shirt Giveaway by Bush's on Kids Eat FREE Sunday featuring Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks. The Naturals will send right-hander Ofreidy Gomez (1-2, 4.85 ERA) to the mound to face right-hander Parker Dunshee (2-2, 1.74 ERA) of the RockHounds. Catch all of the live play-by-play action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on AM 1590 - The Ticket 2 at 1:45 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to first pitch.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.